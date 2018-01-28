Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, January 28th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paddy McGloin, Newtown, Bundoran, Donegal and Castlegal, Sligo

- Gerry Hough, Ranny, Kerrykeel

- Annie Vance, Coleraine and formerly of Raphoe

- Noel McDermott, Gaoth Dobhair and Letterkenny

- Mark Connaghan, Abbeyleix, County Laois

- John Duffy, Umlagh, Carrigart

- John Bernard Cassidy, Co. Clare and Ballybofey

- Jeremy Stevens, London and Ballyliffin

- Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

- John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards



Paddy McGloin, Newtown, Bundoran, and Castlegal, Sligo



The death has taken of Paddy McGloin, Newtown, Bundoran, and Castlegal, Sligo

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 12 noon until 10pm. Arriving at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Sunday, Jan. 28th, for 1pm Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. House private Sunday morningplease.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Gerry Hough, Ranny, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gerry Hough, Ranny, Kerrykeel.

His remains are reposing at the family home.

Removal on Sunday at 2.15pm going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for 3pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Heart & Stroke Foundation c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director, Fanad.

House private from 10pm and on the day of the funeral.



Annie Vance, Belmont Place, Coleraine and formerly of Broadlee, Raphoe

The death has occurred at the Cottage Nursing Home, Coleraine of Annie Vance, Belmont Place, Coleraine and formerly of Broadlee, Raphoe.

Funeral Service at Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Monday, January 29th at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Ballylennon Presbyterian Charch graveyard, St Johnston at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Ms C. Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine.

Noel McDermott, Gaoth Dobhair and Letterkenny

The tragic death has occurred due to a road traffic collision of Noel McDermott, Chapel Road, Brinlack and formerly of Hawthorn Heights and Upper Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Brinlack. House strictly private this evening (Saturday). Family time only please.

Wake from 12 noon Sunday, January 28th.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after the Rosary until 11am and the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 30th going to Cnoc Fola Chapel, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Ireland and to Donegal Hospice c/o of any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Mark Connaghan, Ballyglishen, Abbeyleix, County Laois

The death has taken place at St Luke's Hospital, Dublin of Mark Connaghan, Ballyglishen, Abbeyleix, County Laois.

Mark was the son of Paul and Marie Connaghan formerly of Leiter, Urris, Clonmany.

His remains will arrive at St Colmcille’s Oratory at approximately 5pm on Sunday, January 28th.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, Jan. 30th at 10.15am going to St Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Luke’s Hospital Dublin c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Oratory private from 10pm to 12 midday.

John Duffy, Umlagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John Duffy, Umlagh, Carrigart.

Removal from there on Sunday at 2pm going to his late residence to repose until 10pm on Sunday night.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 29th at 11am in St John the Baptist, Carrigart.

Cremation on Tuesday, January 30th in Lakeland Crematorium, Co Cavan at 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kidney Dialysis and the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

John Bernard Cassidy, Killaloe, Co. Clare and Ballybofey

The death occurred on January 14th of John Bernard (Bert) Cassidy, Derrybeg, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Clare and Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at the home of PJ Burke, Turlough, Bellharbour, Co. Clare on Sunday, January 28th from 3-6pm. Removal on Monday to arrive to St. Patrick's Church, New Quay, Co. Clare for requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards at Corcomroe Abbey.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Jeremy Stevens, London and Ballyliffin

The death has occurred of Jeremy Stevens London and Ballyliffin.

His ashes will be reposing at 5 Aughrim Heights, Ballyliffin from 5pm on Saturday, January 27th.

Prayers at his late residence on Sunday, Jan. 28th at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Clonmany.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Down Syndrome c/o of any family member or McFeely’s Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

The death has place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot. Former proprietor of the Foot Inn, Burnfoot.

Remains reposing at his son Niall's residence, 15 Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Funeral on Monday morning going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for 11am requiem Mass followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Family time please between 11.00pm to 11.00am.

Strictly family only on the morning of the funeral.

John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards

The death has taken place of John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards.

Funeral Service in St Ann’s Parish Church, Upper Killult, Falcarragh on Monday, January 29th at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Marie Curie Hospice c/o S. Clarke & Son Funeral Directors, 12 Court Square Newtownards.



