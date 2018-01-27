Ardara GAA players set to take to the stage

Ardara GAA footballers are swapping the playing field for the stage next weekend when they take to the boards.

The wearers of the green and gold along with a number of club members are putting the finishing touches this week to their latest theatrical production ‘Stop It Nurse.’

The show premiers next Friday night, February 2nd in the clubhouse at Pearse Park, and runs for three nights, Saturday and Sunday.

When Ardara’s number one supporter Seamus (Martin Shovlin) is knocked down by a speeding motorbike driven by Naomh Conaill fanatic Johnny (Frank Craig) the two men end up in the same hospital ward in Letterkenny.

The pair are, initially, willing to forgive and forget – until their true football colours are shown underneath their pyjamas!

The hitherto peaceful ward is thrown into comedic chaos much to the annoyance of the stern Ward Sister (Karen McConnell) and her staff – the hard working Nurse Holmes (Niamh Boyle) and the not so bright trainee Freda Ferguson (Sinead Concarr).

The other patients have their own issues. Agreeable Bert (Seoirse Doherty) has both a domineering wife (Martha played by Carmel Maloney) and a demanding bit on the side (Delores, Mabel McHugh) to contend with while Harold (Matthew Whyte) is a mild mannered man with a very weak bladder. Add in eccentric spinster and hospital visitor Miss Cherry (Kathleen Boyle), bonkers wrestler Mad McGurk (Thomas McHugh) and his sister Phyllis (Grace Watters), Seamus’ wife-to-be, and you have a recipe for hilarious madness and mayhem set in the hospital ward from hell.

Under the excellent guidance of Noel O’Donnell and Marie Thérése Haughey, the production will run for three evenings with subsequent showings on the Saturday and Sunday (both 8pm).

Tickets are now on sale at Diver’s Newsagents and are priced €10. They are moving fast so don’t delay.



A special word of thanks from all the cast and crew must go to Frank McGee and his team for their hard work and (extreme) patience in putting together both the stage and scenery for the show.