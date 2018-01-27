Funeral arrangements for Noel McDermott, Gaoth Dobhair and Letterkenny

The funeral arrangements have been confirmed for Letterkenny native Noel McDermott who was fatally injured in a road traffic collision on Friday.

Noel, from Chapel Road, Brinlack, Gaoth Dobhair, was a native of Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny. He was 43.

He was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a car while cycling close to Gortahork.

A much loved and very popular man, his funeral will take place on Tuesday.

Noel was a member of St. Eunan’s GAA club in Letterkenny and club colleagues will form a guard of honour at the removal of his remains this evening (Saturday).

His funeral arrangements are as follows:

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest this evening (Saturday) at 6pm going to his late residence in Brinlack.

House strictly private this evening. Family time only please.

Wake from 12 noon on Sunday, January 28th.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after the Rosary until 11am and the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 30th going to Cnoc Fola Chapel, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Ireland and to Donegal Hospice c/o of any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.