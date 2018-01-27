Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, January 27th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paddy McGloin, Newtown, Bundoran, Donegal and Castlegal, Sligo

- Gerry Hough, Ranny, Kerrykeel.

- Donal P. Gallagher, Donegal Town

- Jeremy Stevens, London and Ballyliffin

- Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

- John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards

- Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefinn

- Nodlaig Ó'Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche

- Michael Kelly, 215 Ros Suilighe , Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork

- Danny O'Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana

- Terrence Burns, 10 Pairc na hAluine, Buncrana

Paddy McGloin, Newtown, Bundoran, and Castlegal, Sligo



The death has taken of Paddy McGloin, Newtown, Bundoran, and Castlegal, Sligo

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 12 noon until 10pm . Arriving at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Sunday, Jan. 28th, for 1pm Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. House private Sunday morningplease.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Gerry Hough, Ranny, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gerry Hough, Ranny, Kerrykeel.

His remains will be reposing at the family home from 3pm on Saturday January 27th.

Removal on Sunday at 2.15pm going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for 3pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Heart & Stroke Foundation c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director, Fanad.

House private from 10pm and on the day of the funeral.

Rosary at 9pm tonight (Saturday).

Donal P. Gallagher, Donegal Town

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospitalof Donal P. Gallagher, Donegal Town.

Reposing at the residence of his sister, Doreen Brown at Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am to St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in the Old Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Cassidy Brothers Funeral Directors. House private on Saturday morning, please.

Jeremy Stevens, London and Ballyliffin

The death has occurred of Jeremy Stevens London and Ballyliffin.

His ashes will be reposing at 5 Aughrim Heights, Ballyliffin from 5pm on Saturday, January 27th.

Prayers at his late residence on Sunday, Jan. 28t at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Clonmany.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Down Syndrome c/o of any family member or McFeely’s Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot



The death has place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot. Former proprietor of the Foot Inn, Burnfoot.

Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home Saturday at 4pm to his son Niall's residence 15 Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Funeral on Monday morning going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for 11am requiem Mass followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Family time please between 11.00pm to 11.00am.

Strictly family only on the morning of the funeral.

John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards

The death has taken place of John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards.

Funeral Service in St Ann’s Parish Church, Upper Killult, Falcarragh on Monday, January 29th at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Marie Curie Hospice c/o S. Clarke & Son Funeral Directors, 12 Court Square Newtownards.



Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefinn

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefin.

Reposing at his residence. Leaving there on Saturday at 2pm for service at 2.30pm in Donoughmore Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donoughmore Presbyterian Church or Chest Heart and Stroke Association care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Nodlaig Ó'Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche

Cailleadh Nodlaig Ó Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche agus roimhe sin Bóthar Ráth Oscair, An Nás, Co. Chill Dara go tobann ach go síochánta ar Eanáir 23ú, 2018.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Aifreann éagnairce Déardaoin seo in Eaglais Mhuire is Naomh Dháithí, An Nás ar 6.30 pm. Faire sa teach i nDún Lúiche Dé hAoine idir 6pm agus 9pm. Cuirfear é i ndiaidh aifreann sochraide i Séipéal an Chroí Naofa, Dún Lúiche ar 1pm Dé Sathairn, Eanáir 27ú 2018. Teach príobháideach Dé Sathairn.

The death has taken place of Nodlaig Ó Cianáin of Dunlewey and formerly of Rathasker Road, Naas, Kildare.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass and burial at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey at 1.00pm on Saturday.

Michael Kelly, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University of Michael Kelly, 215 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.



Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Remains reposing at the family home in Meenlaragh.

Funeral on Saturday at 1pm at Christ the King’s Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork

Danny O'Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Danny O’ Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, January 27th in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 11 O’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Letterkenny University Hospital.

House private from 10pm until 11am and strictly private on morning of the funeral.

Terence Burns, 10 Pairc na hAluine, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Terence Burns, 10 Pairc na hAluine, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral on Saturday, 27th January leaving his home at 12.15pm going to St.Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Heart & Lung Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.