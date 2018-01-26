Riverdance to perform at Mary from Dungloe Festival

The world famous Riverdance troupe will perform at the Mary from Dungloe international festival this summer.

There had been recent speculation but the organisers confirmed today that they will indeed put on a spectacular performance. This will be Riverdance's first ever outdoor performance which will take place on the town's Main Street on Saturday August 4th.

The troupe will feature many of their acclaimed dancers and will be accompanied by the Ranafast group Clann mhic Ruari.

The performance will be very much in keeping with the theme of this year’s festival - “Local Heroes”.

Riverdance was founded by Moya Doherty, former Donegal Person of the Year and resident of Dungloe for many years.

This will not be Riverdance’s first visit to Donegal - a number of years ago they performed in Letterkenny in a total sell out run and then later in the village of Frosses where they thrilled up on 1,500 guests,

No doubt Dungloe will be hopping again this summer.