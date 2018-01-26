Serious road accident near Gortahork

Gardaí are examining the scene of a serious road traffic accident near Gortahork on Friday evening.

The Magheraroarty to Ardsbeg Road near Gortahork remains closed following the incident which occurred at around 4pm.

Local traffic diversions have been in place this evening (Friday) and Donegal County Council have advised that HGVs should divert via R257 Gaoth Dobhair and N56.

Updates to follow.