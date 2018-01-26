WOMEN'S LIVES: You can bank on Eve

Eve Curran, Community Banker North West, Ulster Bank, has been living in Letterkenny with her husband Rob and family for the past 20 years.

Although Eve was born in London, she spent much of her childhood summers in Dunfanaghy as her late father Pat Robinson was from this area.

I first met Eve Curran when she made a presentation on her work as a Community Banker for Donegal to the Older Person’s Linkage Group. In this day and age when some banks could be criticised for their lack of personal customer care, it was a joy to hear from Eve about her role in delivering a very person-centred approach within the community.

When asked about the role of a Community Banker and who can avail of this service Eve explained, “It’s a brand-new role to provide support, education and guidance on all financial matters.

“There are now more ways to bank than ever before, with lots of alternative banking channels, so Ulster Bank puts a huge focus on assisting customers in finding the right ones for their needs.

“We know our customers need us in their homes, on their phones, in their pockets and in branches so it’s about offering them as much choice as possible.

“I’m proud to offer this face to face service, travelling all around the North West, meeting customers in community centres, retirement groups, calling to local businesses and even meeting customers in their homes.

“I have already set up some regular drop-ins in Ardara, Raphoe and Greencastle where customers can find me if they have queries or need support in their banking needs, from opening an account or getting a mortgage to setting up digital banking.

“I also work with community groups on things like fraud prevention and scam awareness, and with youth groups and schools in delivering our financial education programme called MoneySense.

“I have a keen interest in working with vulnerable or elderly customers and do home visits where appropriate. Honestly, no two days are the same as I don’t work standard office hours anymore – I go where and when the needs are and the feedback I have received so far has been really positive.”

Prior to being appointed as Community Banker for the north west, Eve worked in Ulster Bank branches as a customer advisor for 12 years.

The skills and experience she acquired Eve feels has greatly enhanced her ability to provide the best of care now.

“Having worked in Letterkenny, Buncrana, and Ballybofey as well as other parts of Donegal, I know customers and the area very well.

“ I live in Letterkenny and have found that living and working in the community gives me an even greater sense of belonging and insight into the needs of customers.

“I have always been focused on helping customers during the big and small money events in their life.

“ I consider it a privilege to help students open their first account for a Saturday job and then stay with them as they go through college, buy their first car, save to get married and buy their dream home.

“I’m proud to say that I have been around long enough to build strong, lasting relationships with customers, many of whom appreciate a friendly face and being able to come to a person they know.”