Eamonn Gillespie rejoins the team at Harvey's Point Hotel



Harvey's Point Hotel at Lough Eske in Donegal town is looking forward to even further exciting times at their lakeside retreat by creating an even further enhancement on their customer care.

Eamonn Gillespie, a man who is so well known in the hotel industry in the north west, has returned to the team at Harvey’s Point as Guest Relations Manager.

Proprietor Deirdre McGlone said the hotel always strives to provide added value and the highest quality of service

“This has and always will be our ethos at Harvey's Point,” she said.

“It is only what the guest deserves. Our goal is always to exceed the expectations of our guests.

“We have to currently challenge ourselves to be better at everything we do. With unknowns such as Brexit and suchlike ahead we simply have to remain on top of our game.

General Manager Noel Cunningham echoed Deirdre's words and elaborated: “We now have Eamonn Gillespie returning to our team at Harvey's Point as Guest Relations Manager.

“Eamonn, well known to both locals and guests alike, will add his own unique touches to help maintain Harvey's Point as one of the leading hotels in Ireland.”

Noel added, “The brief is very clear and that is that our guest will enjoy an even greater focus and what what we provide in terms of of welcome, service and attention to detail will be scrutinised with a view to making it even better.

“The experience and gifts that Eamonn has in dealing with people and his many new ideas will add greatly to the goal of really being the best and remaining the best.

“Eamonn joins a great time here at Harvey's and I am delighted that he has accepted our offer to return.”