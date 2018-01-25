The Best Irish Show of 2017 comes to Letterkenny!

The spectacular Swan Lake/ Loch na hEala which won Best Production at the Irish Times Theatre Awards in 2017 comes to An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny this week.

A powerful mix of theatre, dance and music, it relocates the troubled story of Swan Lake into the Irish midlands, complete with gombeen politician, landlord and gardaí.

This is quite a coup for An Grianan to get. The show will then spend two weeks in the Abbey Theatre, Dublin, Ireland’s National Theatre, in the middle of February, before embarking on International dates later in the spring.

Such has been the incredible reception to the show that it has been invited to perform all over the world.

For more information or to book go to angrianan.com or call 074 91 20777. You can see it on Wednesday, January 31st and Thursday, February 1st at 8pm.