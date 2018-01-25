Autopsy on Louise held in Bangkok this week

An autopsy was due to be carried out in Bangkok on Tuesday on the remains of a Glenties woman who died in an accident in Thailand on Friday.

Louise Furey, 27, died when she fell from a balcony at the Replay Residence and Pool Villa, Koh Sumai in Thailand.

It is understood that talks are still ongoing with officials to arrange for her remains to be returned home.

A full investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Tributes

Louise had many friends, and over the last number of days they have taken to social media to pay tribute to the popular Glenties lady.

One friend said: "Take care louise amongst the stars, shine down upon us all"

Another friend spoke of their shock on hearing of the tragedy.

Another said: "Such a beautiful young lady inside and out who will be forever missed by her friends and colleagues - such memories we have of you Lou you always had a smile for everyone."

Many are still trying to come to terms with the news of the sudden tragedy.

https://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/news/292764/donegal-woman-dies-in-tragic-accident-in-thailand.html

Shock

Louise had been working in Guernsey on the Channel Islands, and worked with children's services.

Her untimely death came as a shock to those who knew the popular young woman.

The chairperson of the Glenties Community Group, Brian Carr said those in the town and surrounding areas are now waiting to hear when final arrangements will be made.

“The town's people are still in shock and is waiting for arrangements to be made,” he said.

Mr. Carr said the fact that the tragedy took place so far from home makes it exceptionally difficult for all those involved.

Event Cancelled

The Naomh Conaill GAA Club have cancelled their annual dinner dance due to take place in the Highlands Hotel on Saturday night.

A post on their Facebook page read: “Due to the death of Louise Furey, the Naomh Conaill Gaa club have decided to postpone the dinner dance, scheduled for this Saturday 27th January, until a later date. The club extend our sympathies to the Furey family and to Louise's friends at this sad time.