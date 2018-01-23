Pipe rises from the bottom of the ocean off the side of Donegal

The water pipe that carries fresh water out to the island of Gola off the Donegal coast rose above the ocean over the weekend, causing concern for one councillor.

The pipe rose above the ocean on Saturday and independent councillor, Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easpuig was concerned that the pipe may get damaged or that boats would be damaged as they traversed the ocean.

The councillor said that Gola Island fishermen came to the rescue on Sunday.

The island fishermen worked together and put weights on the floating pipe which sent the pipe, once again, to the ocean bed.

“The fishermen from Gola Island went out and placed weights on the pipe and the issue is resolved for the moment. “

Mr. MacGiolla Easpuig said that Donegal County Council (DCC) were waiting for the weather to improve in order to send divers into the water off the coast of the island.

Mr. MacGiolla Easpuig did add that it took some time to fix the issue when the pipe rose in 2017.

He said: “I would like to thank the Gola Island fishermen who fixed the situation themselves over the course of the weekend.”

“However, I am hoping that Donegal County Council will look at this issue and come up with a long term solution to it.”