Donegal picks up the profits from Airbnb

Airbnb community generates an estimated €23 million for local residents and businesses in the north west, according to a new report.

Close to 67,000 guest arrivals to the region, between November 2016 and November 2017 on Airbnb, according to a first Insights Report released today.

Many families availed of Airbnb, the percentage of total guest arrivals in the North West grew by 101 percent this year, with the region being the most popular region for family travellers.

Ireland has continued to thrive as a destination on Airbnb since November 2016, with inbound guest growth of 63 percent spread across all 8 regions, generating an estimated €506 million in economic activity for local communities, including €23 million in Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

The data shows that every region in Ireland now has at least 400 active spare room and entire home listings, with numbers reaching 8,500 in Dublin County, and the vast majority of hosts, 70 per cent renting out their primary home.

This continued growth in popularity means that more hosts than ever are choosing to share their space with guests and boost their income, with the typical Irish host earning around €3,500 per year and a typical listing was shared for 37 nights.

Earlier this month, the official statistical arm of the European Union, Eurostat, released data that confirmed that Ireland was one of the most popular home sharing destinations in Europe, with roughly 1 in 5 of Irish residents arranging accommodation with another private individual via an online platform- the third highest in Europe after the UK and Luxembourg.

Hosting on Airbnb is boosting the local economy, guests on Airbnb spent an average of €111 per day, increasing to an average of €129 in Dublin, with almost half of guests spending taking place in the neighbourhood where they stay. This means a valuable proportion of visitor spending is helping to boost local businesses and spread tourism benefits beyond hotel districts.

Ireland Site Lead and Global Head of Customer Experience, Aisling Hassell, said:

“Ireland’s vibrant communities and unique hospitality have continued to bring more visitors to the country than ever before, with hosts right across the country benefiting from record breaking growth in guest arrivals on Airbnb. From Westmeath to Wexford, millennials to seniors, and castles to treehouses, there’s something for everyone on Airbnb. Hosts in Ireland are true ambassadors for their neighbourhoods and we look forward to seeing many more guests from around Ireland and the world discover the unique and welcoming homes on Airbnb.”