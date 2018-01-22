Just eat it - a food waste story being screened tonight in Ballyshannon

Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon will this evening screen multi-award winning documentary 'Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story' by Grant Baldwin and Jenny Rustemeyer as part of this year’s Stop Food Waste Week.

'In Just Eat It,' filmmakers and food lovers Jen and Grant dive into the issue of food waste, at the farm level, across the food chain, all the way to the back of their own fridge. After catching a glimpse of the extent of good food that is wasted each year in North America, they pledge to quit grocery shopping and survive only on discarded food. What they find is a truly shocking insight into the global food system that we are all part of.

While the film is based in North America, it aims to raise awareness on this global environmental dilemma that affects us all. The film is being shown in 13 locations nationwide as part of the national Stop Food Waste campaign.

Tickets are €5 and can be pre-booked. All proceeds will be donated to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. For more on the film visit www.foodwastemovie.com.

For more on what’s happening during #StopFoodWaste week visit stopfoodwaste.ie.