NEWS
Almost 250 ESB customers without power in Ballyshannon
ESB crews dealing with power outage
Households and businesses in Ballyshannon are without power this afternoon after a power outage in the area.
The ESB have apologised for the loss of supply. They say they are working to repair a fault and will restore power as quickly as possible.
249 customers are without power since just after 3pm. The ESB hope to have power restored by 7pm this evening (Sunday).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on