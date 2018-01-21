NEWS

Almost 250 ESB customers without power in Ballyshannon

ESB crews dealing with power outage

Diarmaid Doherty

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.com

Households and businesses in Ballyshannon are without power this afternoon after a power outage in the area.

The ESB have apologised for the loss of supply. They say they are working to repair a fault  and will restore power as quickly as possible.

249 customers are without power since just after 3pm. The ESB hope to have power restored by 7pm this evening (Sunday).