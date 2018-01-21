Donegal woman dies in tragic accident in Thailand

A young Glenties woman has died following a tragic accident in Thailand.

Louise Furey,27, arrived in Thailand with her boyfriend Sam Bulmer on Wednesday last for a holiday of a lifetime.

It is understood that Louise died after a fall from a balcony at her resort on Friday last.

A full investigation has been launched by local police into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Tragically Louise’s dad Patsy, a well-known Donegal GAA fan passed away around two years ago following an illness.

Her mum Brid is a school teacher in Scoil Mhuire National School in Glenties.

Chairman of the Glenties Community Group, Brian Carr, said the entire town is numb following the news of the tragedy.

Her sister Rosaleen travelled to Thailand on Friday to help with arrangements. Her sister Áine is currently travelling from America and siblings Celine and Daniel are staying with their mother.

"She was a lovely, friendly girl. She had four or five close school buddies and they always came together when they came home. They were very close.

"People are just feeling shocked and then the realisation sinks in - the loss of a young girl in the prime of her life, it is just unbelievable. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, her extended family and friends."