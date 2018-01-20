Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, January 20th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

R.J. (Bert) Campbell, Ardeen, Ramelton

The death has occurred at his residence at Ardeen, Ramelton of R.J. (Bert) Campbell.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Saturday, until 10pm andon Sunday from 2pm to 10pm. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral leaving his home at 1.30pm on Monday, January 22nd for 2pm Funeral Service in Ramelton Presbyterian Church followed by interment in Bank Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to R.N.L.I., care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

Charles (Charlie) Boyle, 3 Woodlawn, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has occurred at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Charles (Charlie) Boyle, 3 Woodlawn, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his home from 5pm on Saturday, January 20th until Rosary at 10pm and on Sunday, January 21st from 12 noon until rosary at 10pm. Funeral leaving his home on Monday, January 22nd at 10.30am for requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am, with interment afterwards in Holy Cross Churchyard, Dunfanaghy.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Carmel O’Dowd (nee Kingston), Tirhomin, Milford

The death has taken place of Carmel O’Dowd (nee Kingston), Tirhomin, Milford.

Reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny from 1pm – 3pm today Saturday 20th January.

A Service of Thanksgiving for Carmel’s life will be held at The Pavilion, Rosapenna Golf Club, Downings at 1pm on Sunday followed by a private cremation.

Family flowers only donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o Mc Elwee Funeral Directors, Milford or any family member.

Kathleen Doherty, 4 Marion Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Kathleen Doherty, 4 Marion Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, 21st January at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11 o’clock requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients comfort fund.

Ronald (Ron) Wood, Rashedogue, Newmills and formerly of Kent, England

The death has taken place at Hill Crest Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Ronald (Ron) Wood, Rashedogue, Newmills and formerly of Kent, England.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence at Rashedoge Newmills from 6pm – 11pm on Saturday 20th January and from 11am to 11pm on Sunday, 21st January.

Private cremation will take place on Monday, 22nd January at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place of Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) late of Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Comghgall’s Church, Lisheen, Church Cross, Skibbereen arriving for prayers at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donation if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Michael Friel, Doemore, Fanad

The death has taken place of Michael Friel, Doemore, Fanad.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 2pm on Friday, January 19th.

Removal from there on Sunday afternoon January 21st at 1.30 for requiem mass at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing Service c/o any family member or Sean Mc Ateer, Funeral Director, Fanad.

Baby Finn Christopher O'Dea, Clendra, Dungloe

The cot death has occurred of baby Finn Christopher O’Dea, Clendra, Dungloe.

His home will be open on Saturday, January 20th from 1pm to 9pm.

Mass of the Angels in St. Cronas Church Dungloe at 1pm on Sunday, 21st January.

Interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

George Doherty, Magheralosk, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of George Doherty, Magheralosk, Bunbeg.

Remains will repose at his late residence this evening, Friday, January 19th from 6pm.

Removal from there on Sunday, January 21st at 12.30pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for funeral mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

House private from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Cancer Flights c/o Kieran Roarty funeral Director or any family member.

Maeve Cannon, Ballyness, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Maeve Cannon, Ballyness, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her family home in Falcarragh.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Removal from there on Sunday, January 21st for 1pm requiem mass in St. Fionan’s church Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal hospice C/O McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork or any family member.

Brenda Aherne, Tullanascreen, Churchill

The death has occurred of Brenda Aherne, Tullanascreen, Churchill.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem mass in St Columba’s Church Glenswilly at 11am on Sunday, January 21st followed by burial in Carrigart cemetery.

Family time until 12 noon, Saturday 20th January and from 10pm tonight.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Polio Society of Ireland, c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.

Michael Travers, Clontarf, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Michael Travers, Clontarf, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral on Saturday in St Gabriel's Church, Dollymount at 10.30am with burial thereafter at Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.



Anna McHugh (née Boyle) Weir Road, Tuam, Galway and Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Anna McHugh (née Boyle), Weir Road, Tuam, Galway and Glencolmcille. Reposing at her home on Saturday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday to the Cathedral of the Assumption for Mass at 12.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Joseph Mulhearn, Dunbar, Scotland

The death has occurred in Dunbar, Scotland of Joseph Mulhearn, brother of Miley Mulhearn, Glasserchoo.

Funeral mass on Saturday, January 20th at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Elizabeth (Lily) Wyatt, Drumgornan, Ballydevitt, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Elizabeth (Lily) Wyatt, Drumgornan, Ballydevitt, Donegal town.

Removal from the family home at 6.30pm on Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice. One-way system in operation from old Ballydevitt school. Exit at Orbeg to Killymard.



Paddy Doherty, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Paddy Doherty, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Saturday, January 20th, at 12.15pm to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 1pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital, Galway.



Jim McLaughlin, Quay Street, Moville

The death has occurred of Jim McLaughlin, Quay Street, Moville and late of Kingsfort, Derry. Reposing at his home.

Removal on Saturday, January 20th, at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St. Pius X Church, Moville with burial afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry at approximately 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Research. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Sally Delvin, Tullagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Sally Delvin, Tullagh, Clonmany

Remains reposing at her home. Removal on Saturday morning, January 20th, at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice or the Nazareth House, Fahan. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.



Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal town. Remains reposing at his late residence in Finabanes from 12 midday until 10pm on Friday.

Remains leaving his residence on Saturday at 10:30 for 11am mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only, donations if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Faulkner's Funeral Undertaker.

Denis Feely, 25 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Denis Feely, 25 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains reposing at his home. House private to family on Saturday.

Remains will arrive in St. Patrick’s Church Belleek on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in St. John the Baptist Cemetery Toura.

Family flowers only,donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Department Omagh Hospital c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, phone no 0044- 78-999-13005.



Frank Danks Campbell, Scotland and Donegal

The death has occurred in Scotland of Mr Francis Danks Campbell.

His remains will rest at his daughter Joan Quigley’s home at Crehennan, Quigley's Point from Friday evening, January 19th.

His funeral will take place on Sunday, January 21st at 2.30pm in St Finian’s Church of Ireland, Greencastle followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.