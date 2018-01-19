Someone has yet to claim ownership of multi-million euro lotto ticket sold in Lifford

The lucky winner of a Lotto ticket worth €4,434,994 has yet to contact the National Lottery and claim their win.

The winning ticket was sold at Daly's Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford.

Meanwhile, another Donegal player who matched five numbers plus bonus on the same draw to win a cool €283,274 has claimed his win. The young man said he has told nobody yet of his good fortune and hinted that he may keep it that way.

Dermot Griffin, CEO of the National Lottery today appealed for Lotto players to check their tickets: “It is still early days but one week on from the Lotto draw and the ticket holder has yet to make contact with us. Again we are appealing for all of our players in Donegal, and the border area, to check their tickets.”

Mr Griffin said that there are many reasons why someone may not have yet contacted the office.

He continued: “There is a strong possibility that the ticket holder already knows they have won the €4.4 million but for whatever reason are taking their time to come in and claim their prize. They could be getting financial advice or letting it all sink in or they could have even gone on holiday straight away – all of which has happened before with past winners.”

The National Lottery advises, if you are this lucky ticket holder, that you sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444 and make arrangements to collect your prize.

During the week, Daly’s Topaz store owner, which sold the winning ticket, Austin Daly, speculated that the winner could be either side of the border stating that “between 40 and 50 per cent of our business is from over the border in Co. Tyrone so you never know. We have a lot of passing traffic here as well as a good local trade. So who knows?”

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw that night were: 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and bonus number was 6.

One prize that has been claimed, however, was the ticket that matched five numbers and the bonus prize of €283,274 in the same draw. This was claimed earlier today by a Donegal man.

The winner stated that he had yet to tell anyone of his win. He said: “I saw on Facebook that there was a winner sold at G&S. So I checked the numbers and my heart was beating out of my chest. I stayed quiet thus far and once I had my cheque I was going to surprise the parents but now I am sitting here, I might just see how long I can keep my little secret.”

He bought his ticket in G & S Supermarket, Church Road in Carndonagh.