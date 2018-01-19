The future of Donegal Island ferry under discussion

A meeting is currently underway on Tory Island to discuss the issue surrounding the proposed new ferry boat for the island.

Fine Gael Minister Deputy Joe McHugh travelled to the island today.

Sinn Féin Deputy Pearse Doherty and the independent Councillor Micheál Cholm MacGiolla Easpuig also travelled to the island this morning to be present at the meeting.

The owner of the ferry, 'Queen of Aran' Séamus Ó'Baoill, who has been awarded the contract for the ferry, is also in attendance at the meeting.

It is understood that questions will be raised about the suitability of the new ferry.

Members of the island community are also present at the meeting.