Meeting to discuss Donegal community hospital cancelled

The Save our St. Joseph's Hospital meeting which was scheduled to take place in Ballybofey tonight has been cancelled due to inclement weather conditions.

The meeting was scheduled to take place at 7pm at Jackson's Hotel in Ballybofey this evening.

Organisers of the event has apologised to all concerned for any inconvenience caused.

However, organisers have stated that health and safety must come first.

The meeting will be rescheduled.