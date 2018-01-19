School closures in Donegal as weather continues to wreak havoc

Schools have closed across the county as the inclement weather conditions continue to wreak havoc for road users.

Met Éireann continue to have a national snow and ice warning in place across the county until later today.

Among the schools reported to be closed are; Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny, Scoil Mhuire, Creeslough, Scoil Naomh Bríd, Downings, Lurgybrack School, Letterkenny, Scoil Eoin Baiste, Carrigart, Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton, St. Eunan's National School, Raphoe and the Milford Adult Education Centre.