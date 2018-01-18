Health minister tells Dáil that 63 women from Donegal travelled to the UK for abortions in 2016

The health minister has told the Dáil that women from every county in Ireland, including 63 from Donegal travelled to the UK for abortions in 2016.

In an opening speech to the discussion on the recommendations of the Oireacthas Committee report on the 8th amendment on Wednesday evening, Mr Harris listed the number of women in each county who travelled for an abortion last year.

The figures, which were released by UK Department of Health in June last year, show 63 travelled from Donegal out of the 3,265 Irish women who travelled to the UK to have an abortion.

Mr Harris said abortion is a reality for women living in Ireland and is an issue that is not going to go away.

“Ultimately, there is always a deeply personal, private story behind each individual case which I believe is a matter for a woman and her doctor. I believe the Irish people trust women and they trust doctors to make these difficult decisions, said.

Listing the number of women from each county who travelled in 2016 to the Uk for abortions, he said: "Real women like the 36 from County Carlow who travelled to the UK for an abortion in 2016, or the 38 from Mayo, the 69 women from Tipperary, the 85 from Wicklow, the 241 from Cork or the 1,175 women from Dublin.

"Women from every county in the Republic of Ireland travelled to the UK in 2016. I think we need to acknowledge them all.

"Forty-nine from Kerry and 130 from Kildare. Twenty-one from Leitrim and 20 from Roscommon. 69 from Wexford.

"Thirty-three from Cavan and 15 from Monaghan. 99 from Limerick. 53 from Clare. 38 from Westmeath. 63 from Donegal. 113 from Galway. 44 from Kilkenny. 42 from Laois. 83 from Louth and 100 from Meath. 28 from Offaly and 29 from Sligo. 16 from Longford. 56 from Waterford.

"In 2016, 3,265 Irish women travelled to the UK alone and we know that Irish women travel to other countries like the Netherlands too.

"Over 1,200 of the women who went to the UK were aged between 30 and 39 and over 1,500 were aged between 20 and 29. 255 were aged 40 or over.”