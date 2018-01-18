Councillors adamant that Ranafast road needs gritted

Councillors at the Glenties Municipal District were told that if they want to have one kilometre of the Ranafast road gritted another road will have to come off the gritting list.

At a council meeting which was held on Tuesday, Fianna Fáíl Councillor, Séamus Ó'Domhnaill, said that councillors were exceptionally eager to have the one kilometre of road in Ranafast gritted.

He told a senior engineer with Donegal County Council (DCC), Brendan O'Donnell: “Whilst nothing was promised, we did give them an undertaking that they would be on the list for 2017. I find it difficult to understand that when you're so near, you can't fit one more kilometre in.”

The one kilometre of road facilitates Feda O'Donnell's bus company which carries passengers from Donegal and further afield to Galway. School children and hospital patients also use the one kilometre route.

“I am not going to tell you how to do it. We need to get it done. We are pleading with you now to get it done as soon as possible,” Cllr. Ó'Domhnaill said.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Marie Therese Gallagher said that when the route couldn't be used - HSE patients and school children were affected.

“We don't have public transport, we have to depend on these services. We just need to do it,” she said.

The Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District area, Micheál Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig, who lives in the area, said that something has to be done in relation to the Ranafast road.

“If we need to buy a lorry and get people to work on it we will,” he said.

Fine Gael Councillor Terence Slowey said that despite the fact that he is located the furthest away from the route, he also agreed that it needs to be done.

He said: “It is the one that is really needed.”

Brendan O'Donnell a senior engineer with DCC said that resources are stretched to capacity at the moment.

Mr. O'Donnell said that there are many issues that need to balance out, amongst which are, health and safety, driver fatigue, resources among many more.

“We are trying to stretch it as much as we can,” he said.

He added that there were “practical limitations” to the size of the gritter that can be put on a lorry.

Cllr. Gallagher said: “When can you come up with options?”

Mr. O'Donnell said that options could be prepared for next week.

“Something has to come off, the capacity just isn't there,” he told the councillors.

He asked councillors to be conscious that it isn't only about gritters but there are a number of issues affiliated with it.

It was agreed that a workshop will take place this Tuesday at 10am.

Cllr. Ó Domhnaill said that “tough decisions” will have to be made at the workshop.