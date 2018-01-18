Donegal road safety campaigner welcomes progress on Bill

A leading road safety campaigner has welcomed the progress that has recently been made to a Road Traffic Bill in Dáil Éireann today.

A Road Traffic Bill which Minister Shane Ross has been trying to bring through the Oireachtas for months passed second stage in the Dáil by a margin of 85 in favour to eight against, with 37 abstaining this morning.

The outcome of the vote has been welcomed by the Letterkenny-based road safety campaigner, Mary Clinton who has been to the fore in outlining the importance of this Road Traffic Bill.

Ms. Clinton said that there is still work to do in getting the bill implemented.

The Bill provides for an automatic disqualification on a first offence for those convicted of driving while over the permitted limit of 50mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

The Bill will now be examined by an Oireachtas Committee.

“I am so happy and delighted for all those families who have lost people on the road to drink drivers. I hope it's some comfort them,” she said.

Ms. Clinton has been lobbying public representatives since July garnering support for this Bill.