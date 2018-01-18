Rest well Mickey Gilfedder

It does not seem possible that you were taken as you were in fine fettle on the Saturday night when I called over to see you, just slightly over three days from your passing.

You were out and about on a very cold day doing the things you loved, carrying sticks to the Commons and still fighting like a true warrior with the hardy blood of the Gilfedder's and the McGrath's.

In life as in sport you were a real battler a great fighter who raged magnificently against the dying of your bright light.

And you never lost hope, faith or fortitude and faced this most terrible of challenges like a real man.

The tractor was the only office you ever really wanted and fresh air was your greatest love apart from Ann, Laura and Peter.

But never forget that you too were much loved for your strength, warmth and ability to see comedy in the greatest of tragedies.

And if there are tractors in Heaven then you will be leading the charge, a cigarette hanging cooly from your lips, those thick rich side locks, and two dark eyes dancing with devilment at full throttle.

On the field of play for Erne Gaels there was no holding back either and you really came alive at the prospect of an auld schemozzle and you were one of the club's hardiest and most loyal operators and was affectionately known as "Brother Michael".

And you also had a deadly eye for darts, and threw with a great Rooneys team back in the 1980s, an era when pubs heaved with banter, bonhomie and real craic and Mickey lightly tasted life through the teeth.

Gallagher Keown and Timoney will also remember a dab hand at the digger and a man of immense physical strength, in ruddy great health and with the ability to defuse an awkward moment with a witty quip in a heartbeat.

The children of St Davog's will also miss your ability to easily relate to all age groups and make them laugh.

Father A B O'Shea who went to school with some of the 10 Kilfedder clan in Mulleek, put it pithily and poignantly when he told one of the biggest ever funerals in Belleek that the community that held Mickey in its heart would now help, in particular Ann, Laura and Peter through their present sea of pain.

And we don’t forget Maisie, Tessie Kathleen, Geraldine, Seamus, Eamon and Gerry his grieving siblings and Patsy and Anna who pre-deceased Mickey.

The guard of honour from Erne Gaels and St Davog's was fitting for one of Belleek's own legends, but if there was a guard of honour from everyone that enjoyed Mickey's company in various settings, it would be hard for Belleek to hold them all.

And that's the way you lived your life, "flat to the mat" and why not, for we only have a lend of this life but Mickey lived it to the full, right to the end.

Rest in peace Mickey, in the arms of the mighty Mulleek men and women of yore, and I know you, will always "keep her lit".

Slan,

Gerry McLaughlin