Aldi staff to their bit for charity

The Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme.

Aldi’s Ramelton Road, Letterkenny store staff have awarded Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre a €500 grant in recognition of its vital work and contribution within the local community and to help support its essential services.

Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland, said, “The work and services provided by Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre are crucial to the local community. We are delighted our Letterkenny store employees have chosen to support the organisation.”

“Giving back to the local communities our stores serve is something we are passionate about and we are proud to support the vital work done by charities and not-for–profit organisations across County Donegal.”

Aldi’s Community Grants Programme provides each Aldi employee with the opportunity to nominate a charity, community group or not-for-profit organisation within their local community for support.

Each of Aldi’s 130 Irish stores and two Regional Distribution Centres have been allocated an individual annual bursary fund and a “Charity Champion” assigned to co-ordinate the programme.