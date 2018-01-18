The night the Cranberries (almost) played in Donegal

The sudden and untimely passing of lead singer with the rock group 'The Cranberries' has sent shock waves through the music industry, not just here in Ireland but throughout the world.

Limerick musician, Dolores O'Riordan, (46), led the band to international success in the 90s with singles including 'Linger' and 'Zombie.'

Gigs in Ballybofey

In the early 1990s a group of music enthusiasts that went under the collective title, 'Sonic Hippoe Love Funk' were blazing a trail hosting rock discos and gigs in Ballybofey. One of the objectives of the group was to up-and-coming bands a chance to perform. They often advertised in national magazines looking for bands to come to Ballybofey to perform.

Cranberries

Many aspiring artists sent cassettes to the group. One such group was The Cranberries.

A spokesman said: "That’s true, we got a tape from The Cranberries but to be honest we weren't either able to fit them in or not impressed by what they had sent us.

There's no doubt in latter years we were kicking ourselves we couldn't get them to Ballybofey but we had a 'punk' attitude to things like that - we wanted the raw energy, maybe the Cranberries didn't just tick the box at that time. Hindsight's a wonderful thing I know but there you go, some you win, some you lose!"