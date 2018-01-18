Gardaí issue warning about theft of tools in Donegal

The Crime Prevention Officer for Donegal has urged tradespeople to keep their tools safe and secure.

Sergeant Paul Wallace said that tools can be stolen to order and that those in trades may be targeted by criminals.

He said: "Tradespeople have been targeted in the county. Tools are very valuable to these who own them and are also valuable to criminals."

A recent report has found that the scale of the theft of tools from tradespeople and business owners around Ireland has forced some out of business, in what gardaí believe is an operation involving an international network of criminals.

Sergeant Paul Wallace said: "Unfortunately there is a market for tools and vans can be targeted."

He urged those who are professional tradespeople to have a lock box inside their van in a bid to keep them secure.

The Letterkenny-based officer said that householders should also ensure that they keep ladders and other items which would be useful to criminals under lock and key as they can be used by criminals.