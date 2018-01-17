Seamus Coleman celebrates arrival of a new baby girl

It has been an eventful and memorable week for Irish captain Seamus Coleman and his wife Rachel who gave birth to the latest addition to the Coleman family with the arrival of little Ellie on Tuesday morning.

The Killybegs man is over the moon with excitement and posted this photo and the following comments on social media: "My girls! What an amazing day - our amazing baby girl Ellie Coleman born at 7.25 am weighing a healthy 7lb 4.5 ozs. My wife Rachel is just simply amazing."

This is the couple's second daughter with little Lily captivating everyone she meets. The sheer joy in the photograph says it all and no doubt little Ellie will possess that same sincere charm as her mother and father.

January has been a good month for the Coleman family with a new addition to the family and Seamie back in training. No doubt Ireland's captain is going to have his hands full.