Weather remains cold, blustery and windy in Donegal

It will be cold today with thundery scattered showers in certain areas.

There will be some sleet and snow today but most of the wintry showers will be confined to higher ground later in the morning.

It will be windy too with strong and gusty westerly winds.

A deepening depression will track eastwards across the province early tonight, with its centre over southern parts. This will give rise to moderate southeasterly or variable winds at first, and heavy rain and snow, and with some significant accumulations likely.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

A status yellow weather alert remains in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. The alert remains in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

High or very high seas are going to affect the Atlantic Seaboard over the next few days, leading to an increased risk of coastal flooding.