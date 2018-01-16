Strong winds and more snow forecast for today

Freezing temperatures and early morning snow showers have left road conditions extremely dangerous in parts of the county this morning.

And the weather is unlikely to improve today with the cold temperatures to continue and Met Eireann issuing a Status Yellow Wind Warning.

Westerly winds will reach mean winds speeds of 55 to 65 km/h giving gusts of 90 to 110km/h. In western coastal counties, including Donegal, winds may be even stronger temporarily later this afternoon and evening with severe gusts.

Today will be very cold and blustery. There will be widespread wintry showers, some heavy and with thunder too. Accumulations of snow are likely. Top temperatures just 3 to 4 degrees.

Wintry showers will continue tonight but they will become less frequent later. Lowest temperatures between -1 and +2 degrees in fresh to strong westerly winds.