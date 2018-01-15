'Pay and Display' parking to be considered for Letterkenny street

Donegal County Council has been asked to consider introducing ‘pay and display’ parking at Larkin’s Lane in Letterkenny.

It follows concerns that have been raised by business owners in the locality over ongoing parking problems each day.

It has been claimed that some motorists are parking their cars there all day, much to the frustration of shop and business owners.

The issue was discussed at last Tuesday’s meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District with Cllrs. Ciaran Brogan and Jimmy Kavanagh both tabling motions on the matter.

“We have asked the council to go now and have a look at Larkin’s Lane and the problems that are being experienced there,” Cllr. Brogan said yesterday.

Pretty bad

“To be honest, it is pretty bad and the business owners in that part of the town are right to raise this problem.

“I went down there myself and had a look at the situation on a few occasions. In some cases it’s not just about cars being left all day, some times they are being left for days.”

Cllr. Brogan said the introduction of ‘pay and display’ parking is certainly an option that the council now needs to consider.

“People are taking advantage of the fact that there’s no ‘pay and display’ on Larkin’s Lane. But it has to be an option now,” he said.