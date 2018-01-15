UPDATE: Body recovered by divers after fall from Donegal bridge

The body of a man has been recovered from a river in west Donegal by divers.

The discovery was made just after 3pm yesterday afternoon during a search for a workman who fell off Gaoth Dobhair Station Bridge at Coisclady.

The body was recovered from a canal which runs off the river Clady.

The alarm was raised at around 11am.

The Sligo-based Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter was sent to the scene.

Bunbeg Coast Guard, the fire service, gardaí and ambulance personnel all responded to the incident.

Divers were also sent to the scene by Malin Head Coast Guard, which was coordinating the search and rescue.

The N56 was closed for a time between Dore Crossroads and Gweedore Station when the search was underway.