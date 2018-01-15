The new board of Údarás na Gaeltachta has been announced and the former chairperson Anna Ní Ghallachair, Director of the Languages Centre in the National University of Ireland, Maynooth, has been reappointed as Chairperson of the board along with ten other members.

In accordance with the Gaeltacht Act 2012, four members were appointed to the board on foot of nominations by County Councils with a Gaeltacht region as part of their operational area.

The remaining appointments, including the reappointment of the Chairperson, were made on foot of a process overseen by the Public Appointments Service (PAS) which facilitated applications from the public.

The Minister of State, Deputy Joe McHugh said that he was pleased to announce the appointments and that he is confident that the new board of Údarás na Gaeltachta will undertake their duties with diligence and determination. "The Board will undoubtedly face new challenges in relation to the further development of enterprise, employment, language planning and community development within the Gaeltacht. I am confident, however, that given the board’s collective abilities and skill-sets that the board, under the chairmanship of Anna Ní Ghallachair, will meet those challenges over the coming five years will greatly support the work of An tÚdarás. I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the valuable contribution made to the work of the Údarás by the previous board which they effectively discharged on behalf of and to the benefit of Gaeltacht communities”.

Sinn Féín councillor John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh has been appointed to the board on foot of nominations by Donegal County Council.

Eunan Mac Cuinneagáin, the Regional Manager of WESTBIC in Cill Charthaigh from An Charraig, has been reappointed to the board on foot of process overseen by the Public Appointments Service (PAS) which facilitated applications from the public.