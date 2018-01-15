Loganair to take over Donegal to Glasgow route

Fears over the future of flights between Donegal Airport and Glasgow have been eased with the news that Loganair are take over the servicing of the route.

With Stobart securing the Donegal to Dublin flights before Christmas, there were concerns that the Glasgow flights, currently operated by Stobart, would be in jeopardy.

However, Scottish airline, Loganair, said the transition from Stobart will be seamless. Loganair will take over responsibility for the Glasgow flights on March 25th, the day Stobart ceases their service to Glasgow.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher Leas Cheann Comhairle said Loganair’s announcement is great news for the airport and for Donegal.

“I have been working extremely proactively and close with these airline companies and the airport management in order to ensure that a service provider would be secure to provide these vital connections with Glasgow,” he said.

“Prior to Christmas, when it was confirmed that Stobart had secured the Donegal to Dublin PSO connections, it became evident to those of us who work closely with the airport on a routine basis that the Glasgow flights were in jeopardy.

“In the interim period a great deal of work has taken place in order to secure this important announcement by Loganair.

“The Glasgow flights provide a very important air connection for Donegal Airport and in the past two years in excess of 23,000 passengers used the service between Donegal and Glasgow.

“Historically west Donegal and Glasgow have had very close connections and these flights provide a tangible link to those connections and links over time. I wish to compliment the management, staff and airport authorities at Donegal airport who have worked tirelessly on this announcement which avoids the loss of these services and connections with Glasgow.”

Details of the new flight schedules between Donegal Airport and Glasgow to be serviced by Loganair commencing on the 25th of March 2018.

From Glasgow to Donegal From Donegal to Glasgow



Depart GLA Arrive CFN (Donegal) Depart CFN Arrive GLA

Tuesdays and Thursdays 12:45 13:45 14:15 15:20

Sundays 17:55 18:55 19:25 20:30

Seasonal

Wednesdays 12:45 13:45 14:15 15:20

Saturdays 14:50 15:50 16:20 17:25