The outlook for Donegal looks cold, windy and wet

It will turn colder as the day progresses with showers turning wintry over some northern hills in the evening. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range 6 to 9 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

It will be cold and windy overnight with widespread showers. The showers will turn wintry in many areas by dawn and falls of snow are possible in places, mainly over high ground. Wind will reach gale force along Atlantic coasts tonight and minimum temperatures will range from 0 to plus 3 degrees generally.

It will feel bitterly cold on Tuesday morning with a strong to gale force and wintry showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder in Atlantic coastal areas. Falls of sleet and snow are expected, mainly over high ground but at lower levels at times. Maximum temperatures on Tuesday will range from 3 to 5 degrees.