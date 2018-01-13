Winning €4.4m lotto ticket sold in Donegal

The winning ticket in tonight's National Lottery draw was sold in Donegal.

There was one winner of the jackpot worth €4.4m and the winning ticket was sold in Lifford.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus number was 6.

The big question now is: Do we have another Lotto millionaire in Donegal?

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said tonight's win is a "fantastic way to start the new year" for the winner.

The spokesperson has appealed to ticket holders in the north west of the country to check their numbers.

Tonight's jackpot has been rolling over since the Lotto draw before Christmas, on December 23rd.

The winning ticket was a quick pick sale.