Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, January 13th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

- Clare McCarron, Warden, Kerrykeel

- Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Rose Gleeson (née Anderson), Ardnaganna, Killygordon

- Anne McGeady, Arrarooey, Falcarragh

- Elizabeth Coyle, (née Friel) Blairstown, Castlefinn

Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar and formerly Trusk, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at her home at Ard McCool from 6pm this Saturday evening, January 13th.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday morning, January 15th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Clare McCarron, Warden, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Clare McCarron, Warden, Kerrykeel.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House private please.

Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown Letterkenny.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 15th at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery

Rose Gleeson (née Anderson), Ardnaganna, Killygordon

The peaceful death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rose Gleeson (née Anderson), Ardnaganna, Killygordon.

Reposing at her late home from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, 12th January, and from 3pm to 9pm on Saturday, 13th January. Funeral from the family home on Sunday, 14th January, at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent De Paul c/o any family member.

Anne McGeady, Arrarooey, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital of Anne McGeady, wife of John McGeady, Arrarooey, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, 14th January, at 1pm in St Finans Church, Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

One way system in place.

House private from 11pm until 11am.

Elizabeth Coyle, (née Friel) Blairstown, Castlefinn

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Coyle (née Friel) Blairstown, Castlefinn. Remains reposing at the home of her son, John Coyle, Blairstown, Castlefinn, on Friday Jan 12th from 4pm until 10pm and on Saturday Jan 13th from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday Jan 14th at 10.20am for requiem mass at 11 am in St.Mary's Church, Castlefinn, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.