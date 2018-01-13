Roads funding 'a great piece of news for Ardara'

An allocation from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII)of €1.3m has been welcomed as one of the best pieces of news for Ardara in recent times.

TII has allocated funding of €1.3m to the town for pavement overlays and pavement resurfacing which will see the town’s main street resurfaced the whole length of the town from Hillhead to John Molloy’s.

The allocation is part of roads funding of €40m for Donegal County Council which was announced before Christmas.

Local councillor Terence Slowey said the town’s main street has been in very poor condition in recent years.

The work is to be carried out this year but Cllr Slowey said it is vital that it is not done during the summer when it could impact on the town’s busy tourist season.

“We need to ensure that it's done off-peak,” he said. “We can’t have it done during the summer months because of the effect it would have on tourism in Ardara.

“We will be working closely with TII and they understand themselves that we need to ensure that it is not done during the summer. Realistically, we need to get it done before the summer.”

Work on the town's footpaths have been completed due to funding from TII over the last four years and Cllr Slowly said this year’s work will transform the town.

“Ardara is predominantly a tourism town and the quality of the road surfaces in recent years has been very poor.

“We have been lobbying for this. This is going to transform the town by strengthening the surface from Hillhead down to John Molloy’s.

“ It will transform the whole of Ardara town. It’s the best bit of news I’ve got in a long time. We have done all sorts of other projects but this is the one that will hit home to everybody because the roads are in very poor condition.”