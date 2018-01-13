Growing concern over coastal erosion at Maghery

Concerns about coastal erosion in Maghery following the recent storms have been raised by Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easpuig, chairman of the Glenties Municipal District.

Cllr. MacGiolla Easpuig has been in contact with Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief , Kevin 'Boxer 'Moran.

“I was in contact with Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran's personal assistant in relation to the damage done by the recent storms at Maghery,” said Cllr. MacGiolla Easpuig.

“I requested that the OPW would send somebody out sooner rather than later to inspect the damage done and consult with the local community on what works need to be carried out to protect the community.”.

Coastal erosion at Maghery has been a major problem for a number of years.

And a number of different defence mechanisms have been used including rock armour and a lathe system of protection for the sand dunes.

In 2003, the local community received funding for large boulder type rocks called rock armour.

In 2004/05 a lathe system (seen in photograph) was erected to protect the sand dunes on the Community Centre side of the beach.

However, it has been claimed by locals that this system has not been maintained and the recent storms have uprooted some of the protective stakes that were in place.

