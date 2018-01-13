Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe set for further expansion

A further major development is planned for the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe, in 2018.

Among the developments planned for the four star hotel is a new state of the art spa and associated treatment rooms on the site of the old swimming pool and gym.

The development will consist of a three storey building on the site of the existing gym.

The building will house a new spa with treatment rooms a sauna, steam room, hydropool, anteroom and changing rooms and toilets.

The building will also contain a reception area office and new gym with changing rooms and toilets, a new dance studio with a reception area and space for a retail unit and hair-dressers.



Apartments

In addition, the development will also consist of two, two-bedroom apartments and a number of other bedrooms as well as a penthouse suite and conference room.

Planning permission was sought for the development by a company called Inis Spa & Amp, Leisure Centre, Limited before Christmas.

This latest development follows on from a major refurbishment at the hotel in recent years.

The hotel reopened in 2016 after a multi-million euro refurbishment in 2016 and the hotel was awarded four-star status from Failte Ireland last year.

The re-opening and refurbishment of the hotel has been a tremendous shot in the arm to the local economy as Dungloe prepares for what will hopefully be another busy tourism season.