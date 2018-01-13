Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, January 13th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy McCormick, 92 Ard McCool, Stranorlar and formerly Trusk, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at her home at Ard McCool from 6pm this Saturday evening, January 13th.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday morning, January 15th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joseph McGranaghan, 51 McNeely Villas, Oldtown Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence today, Saturday January 13th from 11am.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 15th at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery

Bridget Campbell, Three Trees, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Bridget Campbell, Three Trees, Quigley's Point

Removal from her late residence on Saturday, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Drung.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground. Family time please from 11pm until 10am

Rose Gleeson (née Anderson), Ardnaganna, Killygordon

The peaceful death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rose Gleeson (née Anderson), Ardnaganna, Killygordon.

Reposing at her late home from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, 12th January, and from 3pm to 9pm on Saturday, 13th January. Funeral from the family home on Sunday, 14th January, at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent De Paul c/o any family member.

Anne McGeady, Arrarooey, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital of Anne McGeady, wife of John McGeady, Arrarooey, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, 14th January, at 1pm in St Finans Church, Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

One way system in place.

House private from 11pm until 11am.

Gertie McKeever (nee Breslin), formerly of Fahan

The death has taken place of Gertie McKeever (nee Breslin), formerly of Fahan.

Funeral from her home, 16 Woodlee, Culmore, Derry, tomorrow, Saturday, 13th January at 1pm for 1.30 pm Requiem Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Thornhill.

Interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (Renal Unit), Altnagelvin Hospital, Trust Headquarters, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB.

Michael Gilfedder, 5 Davog Drive, Belleek

The death took place at the Southwest Acute Hospital, Enniskillen of Michael Gilfedder (known as Mickey) 5 Davog Drive, Belleek.

Reposing at the family home today until 10pm.

Mass of the Resurrection in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Saturday at 11am followed by Interment in St Michael’s new cemetery Mullleek.

No flowers please. Donations in Lieu if so desired to the Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director Belleek. Family and friends only on Saturday morning please.

Elizabeth Coyle, (née Friel) Blairstown, Castlefinn

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Coyle (née Friel) Blairstown, Castlefinn. Remains reposing at the home of her son, John Coyle, Blairstown, Castlefinn, on Friday Jan 12th from 4pm until 10pm and on Saturday Jan 13th from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday Jan 14th at 10.20am for requiem mass at 11 am in St.Mary's Church, Castlefinn, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Kathleen McEleney, Mindoran, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Kathleen McEleney, Mindoran, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, 13th January at 10.40am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Annie Greene, (née Harley) Ballaghderg, Letterkenny and formerly Annagry East

The death has taken place of Annie Greene, née Harley, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny and formerly Annagry East.

Annie’s remains are reposing at her late residence at Ballaghderg.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday, 13th January at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church adjoining graveyard, Annagry.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Surgical 2 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Rosary at 9pm.

Sheila McGonagle, Malin



The death has occurred of Sheila McGonagle, Malin.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Saturday, 13th January, at to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am . Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

Jackie John Colm Cunningham, Carrick

The death has occurred of Jackie John Colm Cunningham, Carrick.

Reposing at the home of his sister Pauline Mohan, Calhame, Bruckless on Friday, from 1pm to 11pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm at the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and formerly of Letterkenny.

Reposing at Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 13th at 10am in St. Agnes's Church, Crumlin

James 'Jim' Tinney 315 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has taken place of James “Jim” Tinney, 315 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston. Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon, January 13th at 1.30 going to the Church of Ireland, Killea Parish Church, Carrigans for 2 o’ clock funeral service, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Brinley Manor patient comfort fund c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bill McIntyre of London and formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough

The death has taken place in London of Bill McIntyre, formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the home of his sister Bridget and Michael McHugh, Woodquarter, Cranford.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on Saturday January 13th at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

One way system in operation from Cranford – Milford road via the Waterfall.

Theresa Gallagher (née Carr), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly Glasgow

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Theresa Gallagher (née Carr), Chapel Road, Dungloe and formerly of Loughasalt and Glasgow.

Her were reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Removal on Friday evening, January 12th at 5.30pm going to St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe for 6pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 13th at 11am with interment afterward in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Dungloe Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.



