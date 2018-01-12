You could win a new house or a holiday in Donegal draw

A draw that is being organised by a local football club could see some lucky punter win a new home or a dream holiday this year.

The organising committee of Aileach Football Club, which is located in Burnfoot are running a draw which will have a prize fund of €190,000 in total.

The draw will take place this December and the house that will be won by some lucky person is worth a total of €175,000.

The tickets can be purchased online and people can pay up for the tickets which are worth €100 on a weekly or monthly basis.

The reason the club are running the draw is to help repay debt.

Other prizes include, a one week all-inclusive cruise in the Mediterranean and plenty of other prizes. There is a payment plan on their website to suit everyone.

If you would like to win a new home or a dream holiday go to www.aileachfcmegadraw.com and follow the simple instructions on the site.