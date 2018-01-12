NEWS
Road closed in Donegal due to serious collision
Main Lifford to Letterkenny road closed
The main road between Letterkenny and Lifford remains closed as a result of a serious accident which occurred this morning.
The crash between a tractor and a car occurred near Drumoghill early this morning.
The road is expected to remain closed for much of today with motorists advised to allow extra time for journeys and to expect delays.
Traffic is currently being diverted through Stranorlar.
