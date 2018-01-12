NEWS

Road closed in Donegal due to serious collision

Main Lifford to Letterkenny road closed

By staff reporter

Reporter:

By staff reporter

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.com

Road closed in Donegal due to serious collision

The main road between Letterkenny and Lifford remains closed as a result of a serious accident which occurred this morning.

The crash between a tractor and a car occurred near Drumoghill early this morning.

The road is expected to remain closed for much of today with motorists advised to allow extra time for  journeys and to expect delays.

Traffic is currently being diverted through Stranorlar.