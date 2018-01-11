Significant decrease on patients awaiting admission at LUH this morning

Twenty three patients were awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, according to figures released from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Ten of those awaiting admission were on trolleys.

The figures show a significant decreases on figures at the hospital yesterday.

Letterkenny University Hospital was the most overcrowded hospital in the country yesterday with 43 people awaiting admission.

Nationally, there were 544 people awaiting admission at hospitals around the country today, with University Hospital Limerick returning the highest figure at 53.