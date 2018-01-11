Daniel O'Donnell readily admits he blew a gasket on TV show

Daniel O'Donnell has revealed he lost his temper while filming of RTÉ's 'Room to Improve.'

The country singer, known for his exceptionally laid back manner, readily admits he "blew a gasket."

He told VIP magazine: "I did blow a gasket when I got the first pricing.

Daniel, 56, and his wife Majella were left homeless during the festive period as TV architect Dermot Bannon finished renovations on their Donegal home.

Fans will see a different side of him when the show airs later this year.

Daniel said: “Majella and I just love interiors. Our favourite programmes to watch are shows like Grand Designs and Sixty Minute Makeover and when we go to America we spend all our time watching Home and Garden TV.

“I know people might think ‘Why would they get a show to do their home renovation?’

“But you don’t get it for nothing. It’s not that it’s going to cost us anything less, it’s just going to be really well done.”

Meanwhile, Daniel and Majella are set to return to our screens next year with a new series of their B&B Roadtrip. The couple were a huge hit in the last one.