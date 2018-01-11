Donegal young scientists showcase their talents at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Nineteen projects from seven schools in Donegal are among the 550 projects that are being showcased at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition which is being held at present in Dublin.

The exhibition will run for three days, from January 10 to January 13th at the RDS in Ballsbridge.

Among the innovative and creative ideas that Donegal schools have entered is a project from Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair which studies the ecological impact that people have on the Errigal mountain.

Students from Gaelcholásite Chineál Eoghain pose the question, “how safe are we on the internet?” in a case study which they brought to the capital.

The huge hall in the RDS is full of student projects that normally test science in many different ways.

Students from Magh Ene in Bundoran have brought six projects to Dublin this year.

In the category of Social and Behavioural science, students from Magh Ene investigate the effect of different strategies on success rate in penalty kicks.

Students from Deele College explore the use of Instagram and its relationship to self esteem and a number of background variables.

Three students from the Rosses Community College bring 'Snap Map, To snap or not,” to the tables of the RDS.

St. Columba's Comprehensive School have brought a study of coastal erosion on South Donegal (1951 -2017) to Dublin this year.

Meanwhile, Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair explore the subject of bilingualism and if being bilingual could help solve issues or problems quicker.

Coláiste Ailigh have brought five projects to Dublin, in one project students explore the effect that drink has on people's driving.

The Coláiste Ailigh students undertook a project to develop an App that will measure wind speed at the top of a hill from the foot of the hill.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins officially opened the exhibition at a special ceremony in the RDS this week. Other guests have also taken part in events at the RDS.