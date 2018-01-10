Donegal Hospice to benefit from fundraising event in the Mount Errigal Hotel

An entertainer who was prompted to begin fundraising for cancer research following the death of his eldest brother has raised €62,000 for the Donegal Hospice over the years.

A fundraising event will take place in the Mount Errigal Hotel this Friday, January 19th at 8pm.

The event will see Leslie Matthews celebrate his 72nd birthday.

Leslie has been raising money for cancer-related charities for many years.

"The impact of Robbie's death in 2003, prompted 'something' in me to try and raise some money for cancer research in memory of all my family members who had lost their lives to this cruel disease. This ever present memory is the motivation for my fundraising," he said.

Providing music on the night will be the Ryan Turner band and they will be supported by many other talented artists.

Admission will be €10 or £10 respectively and you can pay at the door.