Letterkenny University Hospital the most overcrowded in the country

Letterkenny University Hospital was the most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 43 people awaiting admission there this morning.

Twenty one people were waiting on trolleys in the emergency department while a further 22 were waiting on wards, according to figures released from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The Full Capacity Protocol was implemented at the hospital on Monday.

A total of 551 people were waiting at hospitals across the country today.