Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday, January 10th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Margaret Callaghan, 11 Brackenlea, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Margaret Callaghan, 11 Brackenlea, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, formerly from Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral on Thursday 11th January, at a time yet to be confirmed, followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Roy Curran, Grahamsland, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Roy Curran, Grahamsland, Castlefinn.



Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn on Wednesday, at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Anne Doherty, Tiernasligo, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Mary Anne Doherty, Tiernasligo, Urris, Clonmany.

Removal from her late residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Buncrana Nursing Unit. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Alice Duncan, 11 Highfields, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Alice Duncan, 11 Highfields, Ballyshannon at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her late residence with remains going to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Teresa McGeoghegan, Collon, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Teresa McGeoghegan, Collon, Carndonagh.



Remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday, 11th January, at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

Frankie McGinley, Loughanure and Annagry

The death has occurred of Frankie McGinley, Loughanure and Annagry.

Removal from McGlynn’s Funeral home took place on Tuesday evening, going to his daughter Frances McGinley’s house in Loughanure.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 11th January at 11am in The Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Ron Matthews, Riverdale Heights, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Ron Matthews, Riverdale Heights, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence with removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 11am funeral mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Paddy Harte O.B.E., the Diamond Raphoe

The death has occurred in Lifford Hospital of former TD Paddy Harte O.B.E., The Diamond, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning 11th January at 11.20am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Lifford Hospital Patient Comfort Fund & the Renal Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Teresa Dillon, nee Gallagher, 1 Gortnamona Drive, Foxrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Teresa Dillon, nee Gallagher, 1 Gortnamona Drive, Foxrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon at Ferndee Nursing Home, Blackrock, Dublin. Sister of Danny Gallagher, Donegal Town, Vincent Gallagher, Ballyhshannon. Sister of Mary and Kathleen Gallagher, Higginstown, Ballyshannon.

Funeral mass in Foxrock Church in Dublin on Wednesday at 10am. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon at approximately 4pm for burial. House private please. Enquiries to McGees Funeral Home, Ballyshannon, 0719851744.

Maureen Brolly (née Harpur) 15 Glebe Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefinn

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Maureen Brolly (née Harpur) 15 Glebe Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefinn. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (January 9th) from 6p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (January 11th) at 9.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Theresa`s Church, Sion Mills at 10a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Barney Doherty, Glenkeogh, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Barney Doherty, Glenkeogh, Letterkenny.

Removal Tuesday, January 9th from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest at 10am going to his daughter Donna Harper’s residence at Blacks Lane, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church Temon at 11am on Wednesday 10th January followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McGrory, Tonbane, Fanad

The sudden death has occurred of Kathleen McGrory, Tonbane, Fanad.

Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday January 10th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary in the family home each night at 9pm.

Willie Breslin, Meenaward, Dumfries, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Breslin, Meenaward, Dumfries, Buncrana.

Funeral from St.Colmcille Oratory, Cleagh, Clonmany on Wednesday morning 10th January at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Colmcille Village Clonmany c/o any family member or McFeely Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Anna O'Brien, 105 Raymochy, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna O’Brien, 105 Raymochy, Manorcunningham.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday 10th January at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill for 11.00am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Surgical 1 Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.



Joey Crossan, Mount Marian, Milford

The sudden death has taken place of Joey Crossan, Mount Marian, Milford.

His remains will repose at his brother Nicholas Crossan’s residence at 43 Glenwood Park, Letterkenny, from 1pm on Tuesday January 9th.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday January 10th at 11am in St. Mary’s church Ramelton with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

House private please. Family and relatives welcome. Family flowers only please.

Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and formerly of Letterkenny, Donegal.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 13th at 10am in St. Agnes's Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards for burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Mary Clarke (née Cannon) Dunshaughlin, County Meath and late of Dungloe

The death has taken place of Mary Clarke (née Cannon) Dunshaughlin, County Meath and late of Dungloe.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening, January 9th from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Patrick and St. Seachnall, Dunshaughlin on Wednesday morning, January 10th for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Agnes (Auntie) Kiernan of Clontarf and formerly of Buncrana

The death has occurred of Agnes (Auntie) Kiernan, Clontarf, Dublin and Buncrana. Removal on Wednesday evening 10th January, from her niece’s residence to St. Anthony’s Church, St. Lawrence Road, Clontarf arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Thursday morning after 11.30am Mass to Fingal Cemetery.

Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town

The death occurred at Áras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town.

Removal from the Nursing Home on Wednesday, January 10th, at 11am to her late residence in Drumcliffe, Donegal Town and reposing there on Wednesday from 2pm until 10pm.

Removal on Thursday morning, January 11th, to arrive at St. Mary Church, Killymard, Donegal Town, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Agatha's Cemetery, Clar, Donegal Town.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, care of Jackie Carron Funeral Directors.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.