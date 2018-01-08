Award winning American actress sets her heart on Donegal home

An award winning American actress has bought a stunning three-storey house overlooking the sea in Lettermacaward.

Christine Jane Baranski is well known across the globe for playing Leonard's mother, Dr. Beverley Hofstadter, in 'The Big Bang Theory.'

She won Tony Awards for her work in the original Broadway productions of 'The Real Thing' in 1984 and 'Rumors' in 1989, both for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

For her television work, she is a 15-time Emmy nominee, winning once in 1995 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series for her role as Maryanne Thorpe in the sitcom 'Cybill.' She has also received critical acclaim for her performance as Diane Lockhart in the legal drama 'The Good Wife.'

The talented actress visited Packie's Bar in Lettermacaward last week.

Packie Gallagher said: "She is a lovely woman. Very down to earth. She was in the bar for a while."

The house that caught the eye of the actress was a three-storey house that was built in 1828.

The house overlooks the bay in the wonderfully picturesque area of Lettermacaward.

The house belongs to Packie's sister and was formerly a rectory.

Packie said that the actress seemed to like the area and that she will spend more time at the house in later years.

"She is still very busy making films. She's going to do a lot of work with it," he said.

Other stars who have been attracted to Donegal are Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick.